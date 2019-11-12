Amendments to Celista Joint Venture Agreement Facilitate $6.3 Million in Capital to Conclude Construction of 10,000 Square Foot Celista Property

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2019) - Citation Growth Corp. (CSE: CGRO) (OTCQX: CGOTF) ("Citation" or the "Company"), a licensed cannabis cultivator and producer, announces that it has entered into an amended agreement (the "Amended Agreement") with 1186626 B.C. Ltd. ("1186626 ") in connection with its joint venture agreement (the "JV Agreement") on the Company's Celista property located in British Columbia (the "Celista Project").

Management has been resolute in their discovery of non-dilutive financing opportunities, in their commitment to maintain the integrity of the capital stricture. "We are very pleased with how this partnership has evolved. We have a big vision for this project, and are ready to move forward, full speed ahead, having the funding set in place." Stated, Rahim Mohamed, President. The Company is currently in the process of constructing the first two of ten buildings, totaling 100,000 square feet of cultivation and processing space at this project.

Pursuant to the JV Agreement, 1186626 was to provide a capital contribution in the aggregate amount of $10 million (the "Capital Contribution") to be delivered to the Company in four tranches of $2.5 million for the construction of ten 10,000 square foot cannabis production facilities. From the date of the agreement until the third year that all ten facilities are fully operational and in full production, project distributable cash flow (the "Project Distributable Cash") will be allocated as to 50% each to the Company and 1186626, and 100% to the Company thereafter.

Under the terms of the Amended Agreement, the Capital Contribution will be $6,350,000 (the "Amended Contribution) to finance the completion of the Company's 10,000 square foot facility, and the Project Distributable Cash has been amended as to 80% to 1186626 and 20% to the Company until the first year anniversary that 1186626's Amended Contribution has been fully repaid, and 100% to the Company thereafter.

All other terms and conditions of the JV Agreement remain the same.

In consideration of the Amended Agreement, the Company agreed to terminate its joint venture agreement with 1186626 with respect to the Chase property located in British Columbia. Additionally, further to the Company's press release dated April 22, 2019, the Company agreed to assign all of its right, title, interest in and to the Bud For You Inc. to 1186626.

About Citation Growth Corp.

Citation Growth Corp. is a publicly traded company that has been investing in the medical and recreational cannabis space since 2014. Citation has rapidly expanded its operating portfolio to include cultivation, production, and dispensary locations in key North American state-legal jurisdictions and is seeking expansion opportunities worldwide.

