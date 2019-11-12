PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) NCSP Group has published its 2018 Annual Report 12-Nov-2019 / 15:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *NCSP Group has published its 2018 Annual Report* November 12, 2019 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) has published today its 2018 Annual Report. The 2018 Annual Report can be downloaded from NCSP Group's website: http://nmtp.info/holding/investors/reporting/annual_reports/ [1] Online versions of the Annual Report in Russian and English are available at the following links: ? https://ar2018.nmtp.info/ru [2]; ? https://ar2018.nmtp.info/en [3]. *NCSP Group* is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for HY 2019 totaled 71.75 million tons. The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRS totaled USD 951 million in 2018. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, NCS LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and SFP LLC. *For more information, please contact:* For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com Attachment Document title: NCSP Group Annual Report 2018 Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=WYHGXLGFWV [4] ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 Sequence No.: 28609 EQS News ID: 910535 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=74c1d78b72dfadc1fe28627ec6b161af&application_id=910535&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=82d24558a53531459e1a3fe1f794e3f9&application_id=910535&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=05d74a8684775511258182ba507db0cf&application_id=910535&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a7dac11692d0659dded62b26972a3c5c&application_id=910535&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

November 12, 2019 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT)