Researchers have made a finding they say could vastly simplify and reduce the production cost of perovskite solar cells. Working with mixed halide perovskites, the group found a disordered chemical composition can improve device efficiency.Scientists at Cambridge University have found perovskite materials can be more efficient as solar cells or LEDs when their structure is less ordered. It is a discovery the group says could greatly simplify the production of such devices and may open up processes such as inkjet printing for the manufacture of high efficiency solar cells. Research into perovskites ...

