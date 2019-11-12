Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PBB6 ISIN: CA1048331088 Ticker-Symbol: SL4A 
Stuttgart
12.11.19
08:04 Uhr
0,135 Euro
-0,027
-16,67 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,135
0,171
14:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BRAGG GAMING
BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC0,135-16,67 %