Results of Hot Stamping, Aluminum Die Casting, and Cold Forming

Applications to be Showcased at FormNext 2019

Formetrix, Inc., a designer and producer of proprietary, high-performance, steel alloys for additive manufacturing, announces that it will exhibit at FormNext International from November 19 22, 2019 in Frankfurt, Germany.

Attendees are encouraged to visit the Formetrix booth (Formetrix Inc. in Hall 11, Level 0, B03 to receive more information on the following additive manufacturing applications of its L-40 tool steel powder:

Hot Stamping : A stamping die insert produced using L-40 and additive manufacturing entered production in late 2018 at a Tier One Automotive supplier in Windsor, Canada. This stamping die recently surpassed 100,000 parts and continues to produce at specified quality levels. L-40 was printed onto a base of wrought H-13 to meet the stringent cost goals.

: A stamping die insert produced using L-40 and additive manufacturing entered production in late 2018 at a Tier One Automotive supplier in Windsor, Canada. This stamping die recently surpassed 100,000 parts and continues to produce at specified quality levels. L-40 was printed onto a base of wrought H-13 to meet the stringent cost goals. Aluminum Die Casting : A large aluminum die cast mold was printed with Formetrix's L-40 powder and put into service at a Tier One Automotive supplier in Germany in 2018. This tool recently produced its 50,000 th casting and continues in service.

: A large aluminum die cast mold was printed with Formetrix's L-40 powder and put into service at a Tier One Automotive supplier in Germany in 2018. This tool recently produced its 50,000 casting and continues in service. Cold Forming : A Tier One fastener supplier to the Automotive industry worked closely with Formetrix to design and 3D print a set of highly-complex Compression Dies to apply advanced thread profiles and lower lead times. The supplier successfully made an initial run of 30,000 fasteners with these L-40 based compression dies, validating the concept of fast and affordable production of customized fasteners.

In all three of these cases, Formetrix's L-40 AM tool steel powder allowed the Tier One suppliers to capture the many benefits of additive manufacturing (increased tool complexity, design freedoms, lower part cycle times, streamlined tooling logistics, etc.) while maintaining or increasing part quality and tool life.

About Formetrix:

Formetrix designs patented steel alloys for 3D printed components such as tooling for molding, casting and stamping within the industrial, automotive, oil and gas, and heavy machinery markets. Formetrix's expertise is in the design and manufacture of steel alloys with exceptional material properties for 3D printing processes. Formetrix's high-performance, steel alloys offer a unique combination of benefits such as higher hardness, higher ductility, and higher wear resistance compared to existing alternatives. Formetrix was formerly known as NanoSteel's Additive Manufacturing business unit and was spun out as a stand-alone, independent company in August of 2018.

