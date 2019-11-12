U.S. Press Announces New Pricing for Saddle-Stitch Booklet Printing Services

Booklets are Highly Useful for a Number of Industries, Including Retail, Government Offices, Medical Professions, Schools and Many More

VALDOSTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / U.S. Press is pleased to announce new lower prices on small runs of saddle-stitch booklets, thanks to newly purchased equipment that will integrate different production steps into one swift process. With this equipment, U.S. Press can now offer customers even more competitive pricing than before, along with their extensive suite of mailing services and industry-leading customer service.

To learn more about U.S. Press and their saddle-stitch booklets, please check out https://www.uspress.com/product/saddle-stitch-booklets.

"Over our nearly 40-year history, U.S. Press has always worked to improve quality, reduce pricing and improve service," said President and CEO Kent Buescher, in reference to the new equipment. "To achieve that, we've made continuous investments in materials, equipment and processes. That has allowed us once again to better serve our customers."

Buescher understands the importance of combining newer, more effective technology with the knowledge and experience U.S. Press already proudly boasts. The new equipment takes all the steps in booklet assembly and completes them in one run through one machine.

This affects smaller "runs" or orders of booklets specifically, as the set-up cost for booklet orders is lower when only one piece of equipment is employed to produce the booklets and fulfill the order.

Previously, multiple pieces of equipment were required to fulfill each step in the booklet making process: sorting, folding, binding and more. U.S. Press is excited to implement such a cost-effective and time-efficient new method of booklet production into their production facility, and to share the benefits with their loyal customers.

Such technology means customers can see the same economic benefit in purchasing smaller orders of booklets, meaning more marketing possibilities and more success for customers.

Booklets are useful for a variety of purposes and can be implemented in almost any business's marketing campaigns. U.S. Press often prints booklets for retail, government, medical and education industries.

Retail businesses will find booklets useful for printing look books and other forms of new product promotion or for advertising sales. Governments can share information about new developments with their constituents through monthly or bi-monthly booklet mailers. Medical industry professionals use booklets to share information about illnesses and conditions, vaccines and medication and other information that patients need to learn about. Schools and universities use booklets for schedules, athletic schedules, code of conduct booklets and other official school information.

The benefits afforded by the new equipment are already available for all customers, just in time for the holiday season. A business can use booklets to advertise holiday sales events, new products or services they'd like to market during the holidays. These booklets work for many purposes.

Of course, the benefits of working with U.S. Press won't end when the year does, and neither will the new competitive pricing on saddle-stitch-booklets. Customers are welcome to take advantage of this opportunity and allow U.S. Press to help them grow their business into the new year.

