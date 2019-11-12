Sokoman Minerals Corp.: Sokoman Minerals Named Explorer of the Year by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Newfoundland and Labrador Branch

ST. JOHN'S, NL / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC)(OTCQB:SICNF) ("Sokoman' or "the Company') is excited to announce that on November 9, 2019 the Company was recognized by the Newfoundland and Labrador Branch of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM NL) as Prospector/Explorer of the Year for continuous advancement and outstanding results at its 100%-owned flagship Moosehead Gold Property in Central Newfoundland.

The project generated a lot of buzz not only provincially but countrywide when the first hole drilled on the property intersected almost 12 m of 44.96 g/t Au, followed by several successful phases of drilling and investment by Eric Sprott, who is the Company's largest shareholder. To date, Sokoman has drilled 88 holes totalling 18,600 m at Moosehead, many of them showing visible gold and high grades.

"After acquiring the property from Altius Minerals, Sokoman's team re-evaluated the geology of the area through the examination of recently exposed bedrock and mineralized veins and determined the orientation of the controlling structures on the property, forming a strategically used plan and a successful drilling program. Sokoman Minerals is a very worthy recipient of this year's Explorer of the Year award," said Jamie Powell, Chairman and President of the CIM NL.

Sokoman is gearing up for an aggressive 2020 drill program, focused mainly on extending the high-grade Eastern Trend. The total meterage to be proposed will be based largely on the results of the forthcoming structural report being prepared by Earth Tectonics, as well as additional targets identified internally.

Tim Froude, CEO of Sokoman Minerals and Jamie Powell, Chairman of CIM NL

About CIM NL and Annual Mineral Resources Review Awards

The CIM Newfoundland and Labrador (CIM NL) Branch provides the premier mining event in Atlantic Canada every year: the Mineral Resources Review, jointly hosted with the Department of Natural Resources. This event provides the mining community of Newfoundland with the opportunity to share insights into mining, their stories and accomplishments.

"Prospector/Explorer of the Year' is one of the four award categories given annually by each CIM branch for excellence in mining/exploration work as well as contribution to the region's mining industry. The companies/individuals are nominated by its peers and the nominations are then reviewed by a special committee, which determines the winner in each category based on multiple criteria.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company with projects in Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada. The Company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects (Moosehead, Crippleback Lake and East Alder) in Central Newfoundland on the structural corridor hosting Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake project (with measured resources of 1.16 Moz. of gold at 2.18 g/t, indicated resources of 1.53 Moz. of gold at 1.66 g/t and inferred resources of 1.53 Moz. of gold at 1.77 g/t (Marathon Gold Website) 150 km southwest of the Company's high-grade Moosehead gold project. The Company also has a 100% interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project in Newfoundland recently optioned to White Metal Resources Inc. In Labrador, the Company has a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project.

To learn more, please contact: Timothy Froude, P. Geo.,

President & CEO

709-765-1726

tim@sokomanmineralscorp.com Cathy Hume, Director,

Investor Relations

416-868-1079 x231

cathy@chfir.com Website:

www.sokomanmineralscorp.com

Twitter: @SokomanMinerals

Facebook: @SokomanMinerals

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of the Corporation should be considered highly speculative. Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Sokoman Minerals Corp. will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Sokoman Minerals Corp.

