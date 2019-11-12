Company also rolls out new tool for decrypting latest version of McAfee Drive Encryption used in corporate environments

AccessData Group, a leading provider of integrated digital forensics and e-discovery software, today announced the release of FTK 7.2 and AD Lab 7.2, new versions of the company's digital forensics software solutions that make it easier for investigators to analyze data sets from computers and mobile devices that run on the Apple File System (APFS).

"Our customers at law enforcement agencies and corporate investigative teams have been struggling to perform forensic investigations of datasets containing Apple file systems that are encrypted, compressed or deleted," said Arvind Chigurala, vice president of development at AccessData. "Our new versions of FTK and AD Lab enable investigators to collect, process and analyze this data with improved APFS support. This enhanced functionality will help them conduct faster and more comprehensive digital forensics investigations."

APFS is a proprietary file system for macOS High Sierra (10.13) and later, iOS 10.3 and later, tvOS 10.2 and later, and watchOS 3.2 and later. The file system was developed and deployed by Apple Inc. in 2017.

FTK (Forensic Toolkit) is a court-cited digital investigations software tool built to help customers find relevant evidence faster, dramatically increase analysis speed and reduce backlogs. AD Lab is a large-scale investigations and processing engine that enables computer forensics labs of all sizes to provide their teams with collaborative analysis, centralized case management and web-based review, thereby dramatically streamlining the investigative process.

FTK 7.2 and AD Lab 7.2 also feature new capabilities of decrypting a computer drive that has been encrypted by the latest version of McAfee Drive Encryption, a popular software application used in corporate environments. McAfee Drive Encryption is full-disk encryption software that helps protect data on Microsoft Windows tablets, laptops, and desktop PCs to prevent the loss of sensitive data, especially from lost or stolen equipment. It can be an obstacle for digital forensics investigators seeking to collect and process important data.

The 7.2 versions of both solutions also include new L01 export support, which eases the workflow of users when data must be used within multiple tools. This specific feature was requested by customers seeking to more easily export data from an AccessData forensics software product to another third-party tool.

"The enhancements built into the new releases of FTK and AD Lab will help our customers conduct their forensic investigations with greater speed and effectiveness, as well as enable them to work more efficiently on their cases," said Chigurala.

About AccessData

Whether it's for investigation, litigation or compliance, AccessData offers industry-leading solutions that put the power of forensics in your hands. For more than 30 years, AccessData has worked with more than 130,000 customers in law enforcement, government agencies, corporations and law firms around the world, providing both stand-alone and enterprise-class solutions that can synergistically work together. The company is backed by Sorenson Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on high-growth portfolios. For more information on AccessData, please go to www.accessdata.com.

