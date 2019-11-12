Arria NLG to Showcase Arria Answers Conversational AI at Tableau Conference 2019

Tableau partner, Arria NLG, brings conversational AI Natural Language Generation narratives to BI dashboards, extending the reach of analytics by communicating insights from underlying data in natural language that complements data visualizations

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / Arria NLG today announced that it will bring its world leading natural language generation (NLG) technology to Tableau Conference 2019 (TC19), to be held November 12-15, 2019, at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Tableau Conference attendees are invited to visit Arria NLG at its booth (#231) or via the online event portal to experience firsthand how Arria NLG's language analytics complement data visualizations, communicating insights from underlying data that support analyses presented on business intelligence (BI) dashboards.

Arria NLG will showcase Arria Answers, conversational AI that lets people access and converse with their data through voice assistants. By linking its NLG platform to Alexa for Business (and other voice platforms), Arria has created another channel that provides contextual commentary and supports business intelligence. Arria will also be showcasing Arria Flash for financial planning and analysis (FP&A), clinical safety reporting (CSR), financial reporting and myriad other use-cases. Arria Flash will enable decision makers to get the information and analysis they need in a flash dramatically improving time to actionable insights.

"Timely access to insight is a distinct competitive advantage for executive leaders in any industry," said Lyndsee Manna, senior vice president, Arria NLG. "Further extending your ability to communicate with your dashboard, Arria Answers will dynamically generate answers to your questions, complementing the value of your existing dashboard by providing actionable insights in natural language.

"For corporate and financial reporting, natural language generation is a perfect complement to business intelligence tools that not only extends the reach of analytics, but also increases data-literacy across an enterprise."

Arria NLG turns data into voice and/or written narratives that enable better, more informed decision-making across an enterprise. Unlike other natural language offerings, Arria NLG Studio is a comprehensive platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI), combining advanced language analytics with computational linguistics, to narrate all the underlying structured data available as well as adding context to data visuals to effectively convey a comprehensive story and actionable insights.

On Friday, November 15, 2019, Arria NLG executives will deliver a presentation at Tableau Conference 2019 that demonstrates the transformational impact of conversational AI on BI dashboards

WHO: Arria NLG

WHAT: "Natural Language Generation & Conversational AI within Tableau: Arria Answers"

WHEN: Friday, November 15, 2019 - 12:30pm to 1:01pm

WHERE: Tableau Conference 2019 (Data village - Story Points Theater 3)

Arria's NLG platform delves into large quantities of numerical data to identify patterns, translating records into natural-sounding words and sentences. NLG instantly converts structured data sets from multiple streams into fluid contextual analysis which, delivered using everyday vernacular, add explanatory storylines to data visualizations.

"Tableau's sophisticated visualizations combined with the power of Arria's Natural Language Generation technology accelerates access to insight and by extension, strategic decision-making for BI dashboard users," said Manna. "As humans we gain a deeper level of understanding when we combine strong narrative and images.

"We look forward to showing the thousands of attendees at Tableau Conference 2019 the many new channels through which our NLG platform allows users to interact with BI dashboards."

Arria NLG Studio gives users complete control to create and build their own insightful narratives integrated and displayed directly inside their Tableau dashboard-all without a developer or costly Professional Services. Arria NLG Studio narrates multiple data sources: Excel, JSON data, nested data, data coming from SQL, and more.

To set up one-on-one meetings with Arria at Tableau Conference 2019, please contact Lyndsee Manna at Lyndsee.Manna@Arria.com.

About Arria NLG

Arria NLG is the global leader in the field of Natural Language Generation (NLG), a form of artificial intelligence specializing in extracting insights from complex data sources and communicating that information in natural language (i.e. as if written or spoken by a human). The company owns, develops and licenses its technology through its Arria NLG Studio Platform. Arria NLG Studio empowers writers and subject matter experts to create an effectively unlimited number of sophisticated narratives based on structured data sets. Arria's simple web-based interface contains a set of easy-to-understand functions that correspond to the array of analytical, linguistic and stylistic decisions a human writer makes when composing thoughtful narrative.

For additional information, please visit https://www.arria.com/.

