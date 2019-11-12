Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858560 ISIN: US5324571083 Ticker-Symbol: LLY 
Tradegate
12.11.19
13:16 Uhr
102,04 Euro
-0,20
-0,20 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
102,02
102,84
14:55
101,94
102,88
14:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ELI LILLY
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH--
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY102,04-0,20 %