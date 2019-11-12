Crypto.com Lists Chiliz (CHZ)

Best place to purchase $CHZ at true cost with zero fees and markups

HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, announced today that it has listed Chiliz ($CHZ) to its App. $CHZ joins a growing list of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins on the Crypto.com platform, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), XRP, TrueUSD (TUSD), PAXOS (PAX), and its own MCO and CRO Tokens.

Chiliz is a currency that fuels blockchain-backed platforms & products geared toward casual, mainstream consumers beginning with Socios.com, which gives billions of sports & esports fans a currency to buy direct voting power (through Fan Tokens) in their favorite organizations. The currency creates a crowd management platform for teams, leagues, events and games across multiple verticals, that takes inspiration from 'Socios' team control models (used by teams like Real Madrid & FC Barcelona).

Branded Fan Tokens give Socios.com users decision-making power by enabling them to vote on polls their partner clubs - Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, West Ham United, AS Roma, Atlético de Madrid and esports team OG - publish on the platform. Owning their partner clubs' uniquely branded Fan Tokens will also give fans access to exclusive content, as well as gamification, social connection and leaderboard features as they launch throughout 2020 and onwards.

With $CHZ added to the Crypto.com, users can now purchase it at true cost with no fees - credit card and bank transfer both supported. As Crypto.com also offers the MCO Visa Card, this adds additional utility to $CHZ as users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40m merchants globally.

Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Chiliz, said: "Crypto.com and Chiliz share the same mission - to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. We're delighted to be working with them as a trading partner for $CHZ, taking another step in growing our consumer-facing blockchain-based venture, Socios.com."

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said: "We're thrilled to welcome Chiliz to the Crypto.com platform and look forward to working together closely to further increase global adoption of cryptocurrency as a payment method."

About Chiliz

Chiliz ($CHZ) is a digital currency for sports and entertainment platforms. It fuels the world's first scalable, tokenized voting platform, Socios.com where fans can buy, trade and execute voting rights in their favorite sports teams. The Chiliz project has raised $66 million from some of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges and leading crypto funds in Asia, including Binance, OK Blockchain Capital and Ceyuan Ventures. Chiliz is owned by Malta-based Mediarex Group, a global sports and entertainment organisation, which was founded in 2012. For more information, visit: www.chiliz.com/en/home/

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 205+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1027619/Crypto_Chiliz.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1027619/Crypto_Chiliz.jpg