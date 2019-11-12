GoldON Resources Ltd.: GoldON Mobilizes Drill Crew and Equipment at Slate Falls Gold-Silver Project in Northwestern Ontario

Fully funded drilling program will focus on testing the shear zones where high-grade values up to 861 g/t Au in drill core remain untested

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that personnel and diamond drilling equipment are being mobilized to its 100% owned Slate Falls Gold-Silver Project.

Located in Ontario's Patricia Mining Division, the Slate Falls Property (the "Property") lies between the Red Lake and Pickle Lake gold camps within the southwestern extension of the Meen-Dempster Greenstone Belt (see regional map).

Several mineralized gold-silver showings have been identified on the Property including the Carpenter, Fly, FTM, J. Loon, L1, L15, Path, Sanderson and Trail Zones. These zones are part of the Slate Falls Deformation Zone and extend for over 10 kilometres (km) in strike and 1.5 km in width within the Property's boundaries. All zones host high grade Au-Ag mineralization and are related to regional fold axes and structures that provide traps for mineralizing fluids (see property map).

GoldON confirmed the exploration potential of the initial drill targets earlier this year with rock grab samples returning up to 331.76 g/t Au and 3,025 g/t Ag in sample # 251119 from the Trail Zone and up to 41.97 g/t Au and 1,742 g/t Ag in sample # 251150 from the Sanderson Zone (see news releases of June 25 and July 17 complete 2019 sample results).

"GoldON would like to acknowledge the ongoing support of the Slate Falls First Nation. The personnel, services and supplies they provide are an integral part of our exploration programs and we thank them," said Michael Romanik, president of GoldON.

Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About GoldON Resources Ltd.

GoldON is an exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties located in the prolific gold mining belts of northwestern Ontario, Canada. Active projects include the West Madsen property in the Red Lake Gold Camp and our flagship Slate Falls project in the Patricia Mining Division where 18 Au-Ag mineralized zones have been identified over the 13-kilometre breadth of the property. GoldON has 15,152,282 shares issued and is fully funded to complete its fall exploration programs.

