Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO), an innovative technology developer and environmental engineering company driven by a mission to "make life better" by delivering robust, sustainable solutions for a broad range of industries and applications, with a focus on clean water, clean air, and advanced wound care. President & CEO BioLargo, Dennis P. Calvert, joined Stock Day host Jamie Fellows.

Fellows began the interview by asking Mr. Calvert for an update on BioLargo's revenue growth and balance sheet. Calvert explained that the company will be publishing their quarterly report in just a few days. "The revenues for the quarter will come in at just about $500,000, which is another record for the company."

Calvert then expanded on BioLargo's progress in improving its balance sheet. "Just a few months ago, we were able to restructure short-term debt into long-term debt," explained Calvert. "We were also able to pay off and retire about $1.2 million in what the industry refers to as variable-priced debt. That's a big deal," said Calvert. He further explained that the company has followed an aggressive investment strategy, which is now paying off. "All of the fruits of these investments are now panning out," said Calvert. "I think it's a very exciting time for the company."

Fellows asked Mr. Calvert about the EPA grant that BioLargo Engineering was recently awarded to help solve the growing issue of PFAS (per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances) contamination. Calvert explained that PFAS water contamination is a widespread problem because these chemicals are found in a vast number of household and industrial products and don't break down easily in nature. They are also linked to adverse health effects. "As a result, there is a big crisis," said Calvert. "People are finding that our groundwater is contaminated with PFAS," said Calvert.

Mr. Calvert then commented on the technology they developed as a result of the US EPA grant they were awarded. "We have proven claims that we're getting at least 99% reduction [from water] in a single pass," explained Calvert. "We're busy with patents, we're busy with scale-ups, and we're in discussion with major partnerships," said Calvert. "We've got the talent in-house to support this technology."

Mr. Calvert also answered questions about BioLargo's wound care subsidiary, Clyra Medical Technologies. "Clyra Medical just got its first FDA clearance, just a few weeks ago, for its first advanced wound care product," shared Calvert. "With that product, we can continue to focus on extraordinarily high-value assets," he continued. "Now what we're focused on is building that infrastructure, getting clinical [trials], and slowly entering the market," said Calvert.

Mr. Calvert closed the interview by saying, "We think the future for BioLargo is exceptionally exciting and it's a great time to take a look at this company."

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovative technology developer and environmental engineering company driven by a mission to "make life better" by delivering robust, sustainable solutions for a broad range of industries and applications, with a focus on clean water, clean air, and advanced wound care. We develop and commercialize disruptive technologies by providing the capital, support, and expertise to expedite them from "cradle" to "maturity" (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, Odor-No-More (www.odornomore.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. Our subsidiary Clyra Medical (www.clyramedical.com) features effective and gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

