Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MLEC ISIN: US09065A1007 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Berlin
04.01.19
08:19 Uhr
0,236 Euro
+0,036
+18,00 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOLARGO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOLARGO INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BIOLARGO
BIOLARGO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOLARGO INC0,236+18,00 %