F.H. Cann & Associates, Inc.: F.H. Cann & Associates Announces that Marianne Paley Nadel has Won the Exchange Club Book of Golden Deeds Award

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / Frank Cann from F.H. Cann & Associates is pleased to announce that Marianne Paley Nadel has won the Exchange Club Book of Deeds Award. Cann presently serves as a Director on the Board of Trustees, and F.H. Cann & Associates is a member of the Club.

For more information about the Lawrence Exchange Club, please visit https://exchangecluboflawrence.com/.

Nadel was recently honored at a testimonial dinner at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Boston-Andover. F.H. Cann & Associates was represented at the event.

The Book of Golden Deeds is the most prestigious award granted by the Club. Nadel was the founding executive director of Groundwork Lawrence, a nonprofit organization that promotes urban farming and has created parks and trails in the city. In addition, the Everett and Stone mills that she owns serve as an incubator for dozens of small businesses, including manufacturing firms.

The fact that both Cann and F.H. Cann & Associates (FHC) are involved with the charitable organization Lawrence Exchange Club will not surprise the many clients they have worked with over the years. In addition to offering outstanding accounts receivable management services for over two decades, the company has earned a well-deserved reputation for being a highly involved member of the local community.

In addition to honoring people who work hard to improve the community, the Exchange Club of Lawrence, which also serves Andover and North Andover, recognizes outstanding police officers, firefighters and emergency medical responders. The Exchange Club will honor them at an event expected to take place in February; representatives from F.H. Cann & Associates are looking forward to being part of this noteworthy event.

