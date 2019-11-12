Schedule a One-on-One FREE Demo to Learn More

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the addition of new services to its real world evidence analytics solutions portfolio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005197/en/

QUANTZIG'S REAL WORLD EVIDENCE ANALYTICS CAPABILITIES (Graphic: Business Wire)

View Quantzig's comprehensive portfolio of real world evidence analytics solutions here: https://bit.ly/2CAJHTW

In the modern world of pharma and healthcare, creating a strong value story is key to market success. Real world evidence (RWE) analytics lays the foundation for that story and bridges the knowledge gap, paving the way for clinical effectiveness and commercial viability. Our fully integrated real world evidence analytics solutions are designed to help our clients build the strongest possible value stories targeted to specific patient cohorts, physicians, payers, and regulatory bodies.

Healthcare service providers, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, and regulatory agencies can use real world data to guide business decisions, with the ultimate goal of cultivating a new model of care. Request a FREE proposal to explore the benefits of real world evidence analytics.

Quantzig's Real World Evidence Analytics Solutions

Bridging the narrowing gap between technology and healthcare, we bring innovative solutions to the market as outlined below.

Patient Engagement Patient Journey Analytics Physician Journey Analysis Our patient engagement solutions help healthcare firms to improve decision-making and design initiatives to promote superior services. Analyze clinical and non-clinical procedures associated with patient care and gain strategic insights to improve diagnostics and services rendered. Leverage data collected from treatment history and lab tests and gain insights into the range of therapeutics and drugs available in the market.

According to Quantzig's real world evidence analytics experts, "We collaborate with our clients and work toward bringing real-world and commercial insights into their clinical development and planning process so that they can make well-informed, confident business decisions

Talk to our analytics experts about how we can provide tailored real world evidence analytics solutions for you.

Business Benefits of Real World Evidence Analytics

Analyze, integrate, and utilize real world data to gain critical insights into treatment patterns and ways to improve patient care

Personalize drug therapies and treatments

Identify new markets and underserved patient populations

Unearth new indications for existing treatment

Reduce costs and improve the efficiency of clinical trials

Determine outcomes based on much larger data samples

Schedule a FREE solution demo to learn more about what real world evidence analytics can do for your organization.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005197/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us