CSC announced today that Bill Popeo will retire as president of CSC Global Financial Markets (GFM) and president CEO of Delaware Trust Company, and that the Board of Directors has appointed John Hebert to succeed him in both roles.

Popeo will step down as president on May 1, 2020. Following retirement, he will remain on the advisory board for CSC's GFM business unit and will continue to serve as chair of the Delaware Trust Company board and a member of its trust committee.

"This announcement is the successful culmination of a multiyear succession plan to select the best leader for our GFM and Delaware Trust businesses," says CSC President CEO Rod Ward. "John Hebert is the right person to lead these efforts. He has demonstrated a proven ability to build and grow businesses, identified ways to enhance our product offering and jurisdictional capabilities, and has put high quality client service at the center of our strategy."

Popeo has been president CEO of CSC GFM since 2006. He joined CSC in 1995 and has held a number of senior management roles during his tenure.

"Having served 13 years as president of CSC GFM and president CEO of Delaware Trust Company, and more than two decades in executive leadership for CSC, I feel this is the right time for a leadership change," says Popeo. "It has been my honor and privilege to serve this company and our clients. I am proud of the businesses we are building."

Hebert was appointed senior vice president of CSC GFM in 2017. Prior to that, he served as vice president of CSC's corporate development efforts since 2014. A graduate of Stanford University and Stanford Graduate School of Business, Hebert has held a variety of senior roles across a range of businesses and geographies over the course of his career.

Hebert says, "I am honored to be named Bill's successor, and want to thank the CSC management team and Board of Directors for the confidence they have placed in me to lead this growing organization."

About CSC

CSC is a leading provider of specialized administration services to alternative asset managers across a range of fund strategies, capital markets participants in both public and private markets, and corporations requiring fiduciary and governance support. We are the unwavering partner for 90% of the Fortune 500, nearly 10,000 law firms, and more than 3,000 financial institutions. CSC's Global Financial Markets professionals are located in key financial centers across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. We are a global company capable of conducting transactions wherever our clients are?and we accomplish that by deploying experts in every business we serve. For more information about CSC's services, visit cscgfm.com.

