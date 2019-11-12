StillCanna Inc.: Stillcanna Begins Shipping CBD Isolate Samples to New and Existing Customers

Stillcanna's Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate Tests at 99.6% Pure

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / Stillcanna Inc. (OTC PINK:SCNNF) (CSE:STIL) (FRANKFURT:A2PEWA)("STIL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that independent testing at the Maria Curie Sklodowska University in Poland

(https://www.umcs.pl/en/about-umcs,1549.htm) verifies the purity of Stillcanna's CBD Isolate developed at its Polish based NEXUS extraction facility. The Company's product tested at 99.6% purity for Cannabidiol (CBD).

With the third party Certificate of Analysis (COA) in hand Stillcanna has begun shipping samples of its product to new and existing customers.

The Company's NEXUSextractionfacility in Poland continues to increase production daily in each of the multiple steps required to make Pharma Grade CBD Isolate. The company remains on track to produce over 1320 kilos per month of high quality CBD Isolate by running 3 shifts in the NEXUSfacility.

On May 28, 2019 Stillcanna signed a definitive agreement with California based Biosciences to supply them with C$36 million dollars worth of CBD Isolate beginning in Q4, 2019. The Company anticipates starting shipments of bulk CBD Isolate to its client Biosciences towards the end of the week. http://stillcanna.com/stillcanna-signs-definitive-agreement-with-biosciences-enterprises-to-supply-c36-million-worth-of-cbd-isolate-and-implements-a-two-stage-extraction-plan-for-poland/

On August 23, 2019 Stillcanna signed a definitive agreement with Sequoya Cannabis to supply hemp biomass. The company intends to begin contract fulfillment towards the end of the week. http://stillcanna.com/stillcanna-signs-definitive-agreement-to-supply-hemp-biomass-to-sequoya-cannabis/

"It has always been our plan to focus on quality first and quantity second," explained Jason Dussault CEO of Stillcanna." Now that we have consistent quality in our extraction facility we can ramp things up to achieve quantity. The NEXUSfacility has successfully processed the required quantity of raw hemp biomass in an 8-hour shift to meet its 1320-kilo a month of Pharma Grade CBD Isolate based on 3 shifts.

