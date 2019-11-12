New, 'Green Building' Condo Development Breaks Ground - Paradyme Investments Announces First Round of Investment Opportunity Funded

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / Paradyme Investments has announced that its condominium/townhome project in Lakewood, Colorado has had its first round of investment opportunity initially funded and will break ground immediately. The project is being built in partnership with Urban Green Development, which focuses on creating Conscious Sustainable Communities at infill sites.

Urban Green Development's sales team, MileHiModern, has already begun selling units in Parkview Residences, featuring condominiums ranging in size from 1,300 square feet to 1,500 square feet and offering two bedrooms, two bathrooms or three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. The full $1.8 million raise for Paradyme is scheduled to offer an internal rate of return in excess of 18%, with plans to release more opportunities for investment as the project progresses.

Slated to be built in phases, Parkview Residences will include nine buildings housing five condos each, once complete. As the sales continue, more units will be built until all 45 are done. The project sits on 2.2 acres in Lakewood, a small community just outside of Denver. According to the city's Economic Development Director, Robert Smith, "Lakewood's approach to economic development is as unique as our community. We focus on facilitating appropriate real estate development and infrastructure, while maintaining our regional competitiveness and promoting environmental and economic sustainability." This makes Lakewood a prime candidate for the type of buildings on which Paradyme and Urban Green Development are collaborating.

"Paradyme Investments' strategy is rooted in historically 'recession resistant' asset classes," said CEO Ryan Garland. "These include multi-family, senior living, storage and hospitality projects across the United States. The Parkview project in Lakewood fits into our wheelhouse for complete distinction from traditional building assets and investor funding. I'm very excited to watch this project develop."

Urban Green Development creates, designs, and develops smart, environmentally responsible real estate projects. Developments such as Parkview Residences are imagined and designed with a strong sense of community and sustainability built in from inception. UGD specializes in building modern, attainable and energy-efficient residential units and mixed-use projects, making a positive, sustained impact on the homeowners who buy its homes and the communities and environment in which they are built.

"Paradyme is the right partner at the right time for Urban Green Development. Ryan and his team have arrived with a perfect blend of experience and a results-orientated approach to funding just as UGD looks to expand project scope and market reach," said Scott Kiere, president and CEO of Urban Green Development. "We're looking forward to a long and ever evolving relationship with Paradyme."

Ryan added, "Urban Green is the ideal partner for Paradyme, and is commited to supporting Green and Sustainable building. Scott [Kiere] and his team have a long history of dedication to the responsibility of building with the future in mind, and to holding themselves to the highest industry standards. We could not be happier about this partnership, and about the bright future of our collaboration."

Kahn Construction is managing the project's build-out, while First Western Trust and Lever Energy Capital are providing construction financing. The development is Lever Energy Capital's first Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) condo project in the state.

"This site offers a great opportunity to expand housing options in the community, while positively impacting the environment. We're thrilled to be able to provide C-PACE funding for the project," said Lever Energy Capital's President Mark Boyer.

Paradyme Investments is a Global Boutique Private Equity firm born from decades of experience in the Real Estate industry, and the sum of experts with multi-disciplinary backgrounds ranging from land acquisition, entitlement, project and construction supervision to development, debt financing, complex investments and wealth management.

Urban Green is a certified B Corporation founded by a consciously aligned team of real estate developers, social entrepreneurs, and financiers, united by the belief that business has a responsibility to actively effect positive change in the communities in which the company operates. We understand that in order to effect positive change through real estate development, we must operate in partnership with the environment and community. For more information, visit www.UrbanGreenDevelopments.com

