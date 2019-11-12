Open Systems, a global provider of an intelligent edge and cloud-native secure access service edge (SASE) platform, delivered as a service, was formally announced as a partner in the Microsoft Azure Virtual WAN program last week at Microsoft Ignite. As partners, the companies have already integrated the Open Systems SD-WAN with Microsoft Azure and are now fully integrating the Open Systems SASE platform with both Azure and the Azure Virtual WAN to provide a solution for connecting enterprises and their remote offices to Azure Cloud services.

This integration allows enterprises to migrate their IT infrastructure to the cloud and consolidate on-premises and off-premises data centers. Open Systems Secure SD-WAN ensures traffic is fully encrypted from customer premises into their Azure infrastructure and monitored end-to-end. With access to Azure clouds around the world, users can deploy applications as needed easily and quickly wherever they are located. Organizations can focus more on realizing business benefits, free from connectivity, security or bandwidth concerns.

"SD-WAN and cloud transformation go hand-in-hand," said Ogi Stanovcic, Head of Strategic Alliances at Open Systems. "The SD-WAN in our SASE platform plays an essential part in digital transformation, dramatically simplifying the effort to ensure reliable and secure high-bandwidth connections between multiple Microsoft Azure installations."

Managed by world-class security experts, Open Systems' edge- and cloud-native SASE platform enables enterprises to serve their secure access needs.

About Open Systems

Open Systems is a leading provider of an intelligent edge- and cloud-native secure access service edge (SASE) platform, delivered as a service, that helps enterprises transform their networks into secure, simple-to-manage and cost-effective networks to quickly adapt to the speed of business. Learn more at www.open-systems.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005406/en/

Contacts:

Lindsay Noonan

OpenSystemsUS@hotwireglobal.com