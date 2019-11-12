The global augmented analytics market is poised to grow by USD 17.44 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of around 30% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the popularity of SOA among end-users. In addition, the rising number of product launches is anticipated to further boost the growth of the augmented analytics market.

The popularity of service-oriented architecture (SOA) will be one of the major drivers in the global augmented analytics market. Several enterprises are looking for efficient IT frameworks to manage their IT infrastructure with flexibility. This is increasing the demand for SOA as it provides reliable IT frameworks and simplifies the implementation of cloud-based solutions for end-users. The SOA architecture offers loosely coupled architecture and design applications, services, and codes, which can be reused. Moreover, SOA also enables cost efficiency due to the reduced need for human resources for business process management and rework operations. Thus, the popularity of SOA among end-user industries will drive the need for augmented analytics

Major Five Augmented Analytics Market Companies:

International Business Machines Corp.

International Business Machines Corp. owns and operates businesses under various segments such as cognitive solutions, global business services, technology services cloud platforms, systems, and global financing. The company offers IBM Cognos Analytics, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and other advanced techniques to expand automation.

Microsoft Corp.

Microsoft Corp. operates its business under three segments, which include productivity and business processes; intelligent cloud; and more personal computing. The company offers Power BI, which helps in generating interactive visualizations based on data.

MicroStrategy Inc.

MicroStrategy Inc. has business operations under unified segment. The company's analytics solution enables enterprises to get personalized reports, empowers business users with self-service analytics, and increases the adoption to 100% across enterprises.

Oracle Corp.

Oracle Corp. operates business under three segments, which include cloud and license; hardware; and services. The company offers Oracle Analytics, which supports organizations with enterprise-class reporting, across-the-board business analytics, and self-service data visualization capabilities.

Qlik Technologies Inc.

Qlik Technologies Inc. business includes segments: products and solutions. The company offers the Qlik Cognitive Engine, which provides context-aware suggestions that help users spot hidden insights.

Augmented Analytics Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

On-premises

Cloud-based

Augmented Analytics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

