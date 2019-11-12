Nasdaq Vilnius decided to apply observation status to Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (ESO1L, ISIN code LT0000130023) and Ignitis gamyba AB (LNR1L, LT0000128571). Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB and Ignitis gamyba AB publicly announced intention to submit an official tender offer concerning the Issuer's shares and to delist the shares of the Issuer from the trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 59 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.