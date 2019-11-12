Tecogen, Inc.: Tecogen Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

Increase in Revenues of 9% Year over Year; with Growth in Chiller Sales of 94%

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN), a leading manufacturer of clean energy products, reported revenues of $8,670,477 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to $7,938,684 for the same period in 2018, a 9% increase in top line revenue. Consolidated gross profit for the third quarter of 2019 was $2,831,241 compared to $2,883,098 in the third quarter of 2018, a 2% decrease in overall gross profit year over year. Loss from operations for the third quarter of 2019 was $538,183, compared to $562,312 for the same period in 2018, an improvement of $24,129 year over year. Net loss attributable to the Company was $586,249 for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $603,037 for the same period in 2018, an improvement of $16,788, or 3% year over year.

Product revenue results were highlighted by growth in chiller sales of 94% year over year, with cogeneration sales remaining relatively constant compared to the prior year period. Total services related revenues for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 14% over the prior year period, due to certain time and material projects.

Overall gross margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 33% compared to 36% for the same period in 2018. Product gross margin was 34% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 39% for the same period in 2018. Service gross margin was 29% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 32% for the same period in 2018 due to the lower margins recognized on installation projects during the quarter. Energy production gross margin was 53% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 42% for the same period in 2018.

On a combined basis, operating expenses decreased to $3,369,424 for the third quarter of 2019 from $3,445,410 in the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of $75,986. Research and development costs increased by 30% to $365,817, while selling expenses rose 15% to $669,720. These fluctuations, along with the decrease in G&A costs of $248,713, accounted for the net decrease in operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA(1), excluding the unrealized gain or loss on marketable securities, stock-compensation expense and merger related expenses, was negative $421,757 for the third quarter of 2019 compared to negative $258,655 for the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of $163,102, year over year. Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the first nine months of 2019 was positive $51,299 compared to negative $284,707 for the first nine months of 2018, an improvement of $336,006. (Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss attributable to Tecogen, adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on equity securities, goodwill impairment charges and merger related expenses. See table following the statements of operations for a reconciliation from net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA as well as important disclosures about the company's use of Adjusted EBITDA).

"I am very happy with the growth in top line revenues for the third quarter," noted Benjamin Locke, Tecogen CEO. "We are steadily growing our chiller sales, which surpassed cogeneration sales for the first time this quarter. We expect chiller sales to continue to be strong, and we expect Tecofrost sales to contribute more to our product revenues next year. While we are disappointed in our lower than usual margins in the quarter, we believe they will return to our historic margins going forward. We have also made significant progress towards an order in excess of 3 megawatts of Inverde cogeneration equipment, which we now have included in our backlog with shipments expected in the first three quarters of 2020. We are shifting away from large turnkey installations which have lower margins, and instead are focusing on product sales, engineered accessories, and engineering support for some cogeneration projects. As a result we have removed $8 million of installation revenues from the backlog, but have added additional product and engineered accessories sales, bringing our backlog as of November 8, 2019, to a healthy $23 million."

Major Highlights:

Financial

Chiller revenues highlighted the quarter with 94% growth and the sale of our first Tecofrost unit.

Total revenues were $8.7 million in the third quarter of 2019, a 9% increase from the same period in 2018.

Energy production revenue for the quarter was $0.6 million, a reduction from the previous year's total by $1.5 million. This decline is due to the sale of certain energy producing assets in the first quarter of this year.

Overall gross margin decreased from 36% to 33%, resulting in gross profit of $2.8 million for the quarter.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $586,249 compared to $603,037 for the same period in 2018, an improvement of $16,788 or 3%, year over year.

Net loss per share was $0.02 for both the third quarter of 2019 and 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) , excluding goodwill impairment, unrealized gain or loss on marketable equity securities, stock-compensation expense and merger related expenses, was positive $51,299 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to negative $284,707 for the same period in 2018, an improvement of $336,006.

, excluding goodwill impairment, unrealized gain or loss on marketable equity securities, stock-compensation expense and merger related expenses, was positive $51,299 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to negative $284,707 for the same period in 2018, an improvement of $336,006. Adjusted EBITDA(1), excluding unrealized gain or loss on marketable equity securities, stock-compensation expense and merger related expenses, was negative $421,757 for the third quarter of 2019 compared to negative $258,655 for the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of $163,102.

Sales & Operations

Sold Five STx Tecochill units to a brand new, state-of-the-art ice skating complex in the eastern US.

Sold two 400-ton Tecochill units to a cannabis cultivation facility located in southeastern US.

Sold additional chillers to a Connecticut university and a large New York residential building.

Awarded a contract to supply 950 kW of Tecogen cogeneration systems to a prominent energy services company (ESCO) for eight schools in New York.

Sold the first new Tecofrost system to a skating rink in Massachusetts.

Expanding our manufacturer's representatives (Rep) network to address applications for our products in areas with grid resiliency concerns.

Current sales backlog of equipment and installations as of November 8, 2019 is $23 million, comprised of $8 million of installation services and $15 million of products.

Emissions Technology

Ultera Emissions System - Forklift Truck Application. Engineering specialists from Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA) and their engine supplier, a Japanese affiliate, visited Tecogen in October to complete the engine tuning. The work was successful in accomplishing its goal of optimizing the efficiency of the Ultera after treatment process for NOx (nitrogen oxides) removal. The data is under review by MCFA while next steps are considered.

Ultera Emissions System - Stationary Engines. The Company has completed the design of an upscaled Ultera system under a contract from a municipal water pumping district in Southern California. The design, configured to match two 800-horsepower Caterpillar engines, was submitted to the district for review and subsequently accepted. Orders for the Ultera kits are expected in early 2020.

The company received an Ultera inquiry from a second Southern California water district in September. District management expressed resistance to electrification of their gas engine pump drives and have received positive feedback from employees that had previously worked at a nearby district utilizing the Tecogen Ultera technology.

Ultera Emissions System - Automotive Catalyst Development. In the first phase of a program to advance the Ultera technology for mobile applications, our research activities identified a promising catalyst material to improve performance of the Ultera process. We anticipate receiving test results from the subcontractor this month. The MCFA tuning success in reducing NOx has decreased the need for additional NOx reduction from this new catalyst material.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company provides cost effective, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment .

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecopower, Tecofrost and Ultera are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any accompanying documents, contain "forward-looking statements" which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "likely," or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under "Risk Factors", among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates, and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations, and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.

In addition to GAAP financial measures, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA which excludes certain expenses as described in the presentation. We use Adjusted EBITDA as an internal measure of business operating performance and believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of our current business and enables investors to better understand and evaluate our historical and prospective operating performance by eliminating items that vary from period to period without correlation to our core operating performance and highlights trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures.

TECOGEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

September 30, 2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 780,740 $ 272,552 Accounts receivable, net 13,049,383 14,176,452 Unbilled revenue 5,058,634 4,893,259 Inventory, net 7,058,466 6,294,862 Due from related party - 9,405 Prepaid and other current assets 644,821 722,042 Total current assets 26,592,044 26,368,572 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,603,709 11,273,115 Right of use assets 2,294,951 - Intangible assets, net 1,572,085 2,893,990 Goodwill 5,281,867 8,975,065 Other assets 609,666 393,651 TOTAL ASSETS $ 39,954,322 $ 49,904,393 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Revolving line of credit, bank $ 940,576 $ 2,009,435 Accounts payable 6,487,743 7,153,330 Accrued expenses 2,015,111 1,528,014 Deferred revenue 1,596,416 2,507,541 Lease obligations, current 530,481 - Total current liabilities 11,570,327 13,198,320 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, net of current portion 157,215 2,375,700 Lease obligations, long-term 1,764,470 - Unfavorable contract liability, net 2,644,658 6,292,599 Total liabilities 16,136,670 21,866,619 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Stockholders' equity: Tecogen Inc. stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 24,843,261 and 24,824,746 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 24,843 24,825 Additional paid-in capital 56,573,920 56,427,928 Accumulated deficit

(32,893,550 ) (28,670,095 ) Total Tecogen Inc. stockholders' equity 23,705,213 27,782,658 Noncontrolling interest 112,439 255,116 Total stockholders' equity 23,817,652 28,037,774 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 39,954,322 $ 49,904,393

TECOGEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Revenues Products $ 3,790,291 $ 2,765,094 Services 4,248,584 3,713,770 Energy production 631,602 1,459,820 Total revenues 8,670,477 7,938,684 Cost of sales Products 2,515,605 1,695,347 Services 3,029,702 2,517,210 Energy production 293,929 843,029 Total cost of sales 5,839,236 5,055,586 Gross profit 2,831,241 2,883,098 Operating expenses General and administrative 2,333,887 2,582,600 Selling 669,720 581,716 Research and development 365,817 281,094 Total operating expenses 3,369,424 3,445,410 Loss from operations (538,183 ) (562,312 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 192 4,168 Interest expense (18,516 ) (33,380 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities - 19,681 Total other income (expense), net (18,324 ) (9,531 ) Loss before provision for state income taxes (556,507 ) (571,843 ) Provision for state income taxes 7,881 3,815 Consolidated net loss (564,388 ) (575,658 ) Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest (21,861 ) (27,379 ) Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ (586,249 ) $ (603,037 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 24,843,177 24,819,056

Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1) Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ (586,249 ) $ (603,037 ) Interest expense, net 18,324 29,212 Income taxes 7,881 3,815 Depreciation & amortization, net 95,616 199,938 EBITDA (464,428 ) (370,072 ) Stock based compensation 42,671 55,330 Unrealized (gain) loss on investment securities - (19,681 ) Merger related expenses - 75,768 Adjusted EBITDA $ (421,757 ) $ (258,655 )

TECOGEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Revenues Products $ 9,260,265 $ 8,922,257 Services 13,003,529 12,894,439 Energy production 2,450,710 4,750,580 Total revenues 24,714,504 26,567,276 Cost of sales Products 6,005,819 5,596,272 Services 8,034,410 8,262,104 Energy production 1,458,360 2,828,405 Total cost of sales 15,498,589 16,686,781 Gross profit 9,215,915 9,880,495 Operating expenses General and administrative 7,672,550 8,122,856 Selling 2,067,674 1,892,229 Research and development 1,083,444 993,102 Gain on sale of assets (1,081,049 ) - Goodwill impairment 3,693,198 - Total operating expenses 13,435,817 11,008,187 Loss from operations (4,219,902 ) (1,127,692 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 790 7,926 Interest expense (63,547 ) (56,195 ) Unrealized loss on investment securities (19,680 ) (59,042 ) Total other expense, net (82,437 ) (107,311 ) Loss before provision for state income taxes (4,302,339 ) (1,235,003 ) 15,667 42,679 Consolidated net loss (4,318,006 ) (1,277,682 ) (Income) loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest 94,551 (58,946 ) Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ (4,223,455 ) (1,336,628 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 24,838,367 24,813,936

Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1) Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ (4,223,455 ) $ (1,336,628 ) Interest & other expense, net 62,757 48,269 Income taxes 15,667 42,679 Depreciation & amortization, net 362,848 586,188 EBITDA (3,782,183 ) (659,492 ) Stock based compensation 120,604 133,808 Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities 19,680 59,042 Merger related expenses - 181,935 Goodwill impairment 3,693,198 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,299 $ (284,707 )

TECOGEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Consolidated net loss $ (4,318,006 ) $ (1,277,682 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation, accretion and amortization, net 362,848 586,188 Gain on contract termination - (124,732 ) Provision on inventory reserve - 1,000 Stock-based compensation 120,604 133,808 Goodwill impairment 3,693,198 - (Gain) loss on sale of assets (1,081,049 ) 13,343 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 29,849 4,395 Non-cash interest expense 36,252 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions (Increase) decrease in: Accounts receivable 1,097,220 (1,840,150 ) Unbilled revenue (165,375 ) (245,892 ) Inventory (763,604 ) (853,262 ) Due from related party 9,405 585,492 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (19,586 ) (43,743 ) Other non-current assets (216,015 ) 54,741 Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable (665,587 ) (262,925 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (203,262 ) 779,945 Deferred revenue (1,142,575 ) 185,059 Interest payable, related party - (52,265 ) Net cash used in operating activities (3,225,683 ) (2,356,680 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (73,642 ) (273,814 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 5,000,000 3,606 Purchases of intangible assets (64,656 ) (203,648 ) Cash acquired in asset acquisition - 442,746 Expenses associated with asset acquisition - (900 ) Payment of stock issuance costs (1,011 ) (908 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interest (48,127 ) (68,950 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 4,812,564 (101,868 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds (payments) on revolving line of credit, net (1,105,111 ) 1,853,899 Payments for debt issuance costs - (145,011 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 26,418 63,305 Payment on loan due to related party - (850,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,078,693 ) 922,193 Change in cash and cash equivalents 508,188 (1,536,355 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 272,552 1,673,072 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 780,740 $ 136,717 Supplemental disclosures of cash flows information: Cash paid for interest $ 24,729 $ 112,460 Cash paid for taxes $ 29,205 $ 44,864

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle ("GAAP") measure, this news release contains information about Adjusted EBITDA (net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on investment securities, goodwill impairment charges and merger related expenses), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view its performance in a manner similar to the methods used by management and provides additional insight into its operating results. Adusted EBITDA is not calculated through the application of GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. The use of any non-GAAP measure may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies.

