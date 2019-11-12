Samsung Is Upping the Interior Design Game with the Use of Augmented Reality

Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2019) - Samsung Electronics Canada recently released a new augmented reality mobile application revolutionizing the way consumers find their next TV. Through the use of a smartphone, the viewer can see exactly what a big screen TV from Samsung will look like on a wall or entertainment center before purchasing. Will a 98" TV fit on the wall? Or perhaps a smaller, but still impressive, 75"? No need to break out the measuring tape; Samsung has got consumers covered with its "Samsung TV True Fit" app for Android and iOS devices.

Samsung continues to deliver premium innovation in home entertainment with its lineup of QLED 8K TVs. The best part? They come in 75" to 98" screen sizes, perfect for any die-hard TV aficionado. The unique augmented reality app allows the viewer to see what a TV will look like in their home, before they even buy it - giving new meaning to the phrase, "try before you buy."







See Your TV in a Way You Never Imagined With The Samsung TV True Fit Mobile Application

Through the use of augmented reality, consumers are now able to use virtual product display to see what their Samsung TV will look like prior to purchase.

"Augmented reality is starting to become a part of our daily lives, and this Samsung app is a beautiful functional use case of AR," said Jennifer Richey, CSO, Gravity Jack. "To be able to see the product scaled to size in your space without tape measures or cardboard cutouts to see if it fits is AR at its finest."

With its customers in mind, Samsung enlisted augmented reality pioneers, Gravity Jack, to help create an application combining futuristic technology with the future of retail shopping and virtual product display. Samsung wanted to provide consumers an opportunity to pick the right TV at the right size, while also making the shopping experience fun, stress-free and easy.

"With new advances in picture quality, we're inviting Canadians to rethink what fits when it comes to selecting TVs for their home, even in small spaces," said Pat Bugos, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Home Entertainment, Samsung Canada. "Through the app, consumers will have an opportunity to truly discover our lineup of big-screen TVs and expand their viewing experience."

To use the app, users can simply download the application onto their Android or iOS device, select their desired model and size, point their phone camera at the wall or TV stand, and voila! The application will scan the wall or TV stand automatically and place it in the user's desired space.

The app also boasts a feature allowing users to place their TV manually if they would like to move it. Once the TV is in place, users can move around the TV, get closer or further away, and view it from different angles. After a user has chosen the correct model and size for their home, they can then search for the nearest retailer in their area that sells Samsung TVs.

Canadian consumers can start shopping for their dream TV today by downloading the "Samsung TV True Fit" app on the Google Play Store or the Apple Store.

About Gravity Jack

Gravity Jack, founded in 2009, is an AR/VR/MR production company based out of Spokane WA. For years, their team of the software industry's best American designers, software engineers, marketers and computer vision scientists have worked together to bring some of the most amazing ideas to life. Whether it's custom mobile apps, websites, augmented reality, virtual reality, 360-degree video and more - GJ's passion for understanding your vision is where it all starts. To learn more about Gravity Jack and their services, visit their website www.gravityjack.com.

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2019, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Admired Brands" in Leger's Corporate Reputation Study. "Best Global Brands" list. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.

