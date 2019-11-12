Nasdaq Vilnius decided to flush orders in AB "Energijos skirstymo operatorius" (ESO1L, ISIN code LT0000130023) ir AB "Ignitis gamyba" (LNR1L, ISIN code LT0000128571) orderbooks on 12-11-2019 due to announced material information about intention to submit an official tender offers concerning the Issuer's shares and to delist the shares from the trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1454 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.