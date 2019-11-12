Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2019) - Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on non-addictive pain management, today announces its ongoing support of empowering women in the workplace. The company believes that empowering women drives innovation and as such, has several women in high-level positions at Vivera. Women serve as co-founders of the Company, members on Vivera's Advisory and Ambassador Board and in Executive Level Positions including the CEO of Vivera's Health and Human Service Division, Vivera's Chief Financial Officer, Vivera's Global VP of Sales and Marketing and the Company's National Clinical Director.

"Equality and inclusivity in the workplace are important," said Paul Edalat, Chairman and Founder of Vivera. "We take talent diversity and workforce inclusion seriously and make it a priority to recruit and promote women. From my years of experience, empowering women leads to innovation and creates a competitive advantage so it's not only the right thing to do - it's the smart thing to do."

Women make up nearly half of the workforce and according to AmericanProgress.org, women earn approximately 57 percent of undergraduate degrees, 59 percent of master's degrees, 48.5 percent of all law degrees and 47.5 of all medical degrees. Despite these gains, women in leadership positions remain highly unrepresented. The highest percentage of female CEOs of Fortune 500 companies reached an all-time high of just 6.4% in 2017 with less than 5% in 2018 and only two women of color CEOs in the Fortune 500. The gender gap in pay is also still an issue with the Census Bureau reporting that full-time working women in the United States earn approximately 80% of what men earn.

Women and men bring different skills and perspectives to the workplace, including different attitudes to risk and collaboration. A more diverse perspective can make companies, especially consumer focused and patient-centric companies like Vivera stronger. Previous research shows that the financial performance of firms improves with more gender-equal corporate boards. In a study by the Center for Creative Leadership, results suggest that having more women in the workplace actually makes an organization a better place to work in terms of job satisfaction, more meaningful work, and less burnout. In their research, this was true for both men and women.

"Vivera is a Company with a greater purpose of helping people," said Ms. Olivia Karpinski, Co-Founder and Director. "A major component of the Company's vision is to have a positive impact on the opioid crisis and to improve people's lives. We have a strong team of seasoned professionals who support each other because we all share the same vision. The work we do is fulfilling and having a diverse team has led to remarkable results."







