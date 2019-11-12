Imperial Capital, LLC: Imperial Capital Hires Matthew Clinton and James Kenny to Co-Head its Global Emerging Markets Sales & Trading

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2019("Imperial Capital"), today announced a new leadership appointment with the hiring of industry veterans Matthew Clinton and James Kenny to oversee its Emerging Markets Sales & Trading Group. Both will be based in Imperial Capital's New York Office and will focus on growing Imperial Capital's existing business that trades and provides insight on emerging markets credit securities for institutional fixed income clients of both Imperial Capital, LLC, its US-based broker-dealer, and Imperial Capital (International) LLP, its UK affiliate.



"Jimmy and Matt are seasoned veterans bringing over 50 years of experience in trading sovereign, corporate and synthetic credit, along with deep institutional relationships," said Tim Sullivan, Managing Director & Head of US Credit. "I am confident this team will continue to strengthen our global emerging markets business."

Matthew Clinton joins Imperial Capital from Morgan Stanley where he managed the Emerging Markets trading desk and focused on trading Latin American Sovereigns with a primary focus in Argentina, Brazil and Venezuela. Prior to Morgan Stanley, Mr. Clinton was with Barclays and Lehman Brothers for 14 years trading emerging market credit and managing various trading desks. Previously, Mr. Clinton was with Merrill Lynch as the Manager of Repo Trading and Short Rates for all non-dollar G-20 sovereigns in London and prior to this spent 10 years with Morgan Stanley in various trading roles including mortgage finance, repo and US treasuries. Mr. Clinton received a B.S. in Economics from Amherst College and an MBA from New York University.

James Kenny joins Imperial Capital from Bank of America where he served as Managing Director and Supervisor for all Latin American Cash Trading. At Bank of America, Mr. Kenny was primarily responsible for trading in Latin American Sovereign and Quasi Sovereign Debt. Prior to Bank of America, Mr. Kenny was the Managing Director and Head of Investment Grade Credit and Index Trading at Deutsche Bank AG. Previously, Mr. Kenny was with Credit Suisse for six years as the Co-Head of Investment Grade Credit Trading, Research, Index and Options Trading. Mr. Kenny began his career with Bear Stearns where he spent twelve years in credit trading. Mr. Kenny received a B.S. in Business Administration from Georgetown University.

About Imperial Capital, LLC

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace.

For more information regarding Imperial Capital, please contact:

Mark Martis

+1 310 246 3674

mmartis@imperialcapital.com

About Imperial Capital (International), LLP

Imperial Capital International, founded in 2011, is an affiliate of Imperial Capital, LLC with an office in central London. Complementing Imperial Capital's existing corporate credit sales and trading franchise, Imperial Capital International expanded the Imperial Capital franchise into the EEA. The company focuses on the entire credit spectrum and takes a full capital structure research approach to supplement sales and trading services to its European institutional clients.

For more information regarding Imperial Capital