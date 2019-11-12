SciBase Announces Order of Nevisense from Mount Sinai Hospital's New Melanoma Clinic

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase a leading developer of electrical impedance spectroscopy systems in dermatology, announced today that The Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology at Mount Sinai has become the first Health System in the United States to order multiple Nevisense systems in their new melanoma center. The Mount Sinai health system encompasses eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region making it the largest system in the region.

"We are excited about integrating the Nevisense system in our new melanoma center and offer our patients advanced technology to optimize the clinical management of their atypical lesions. It further supports our commitment to adopt next-generation solutions to improve patient care and outcomes while offering our providers state-of-the-art tools to do so" said Dr. Mark Lebwohl, Waldman Professor and Chairman of the Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

"The inclusion of EIS technology will allow us to provide patients with important risk information. This will help differentiate the Mount Sinai melanoma center while also providing our patients with best in class care", said Dr. Jonathan Ungar, assistant professor of dermatology and medical education at Mount Sinai.

"We are observing a demand for augmented intelligence within dermatology in the US and SciBase is proud to install multiple Nevisense systems within one of the largest health systems in the US and the largest in the New York region." said Simon Grant, Chief Executive Officer of Scibase. "This multi system order marks a key milestone in SciBase' US market penetration strategy and we are excited about the growing adoption of the Nevisense method."

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a Swedish medical technology company and a global leader in breakthrough point-of-care technology for the evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. Their flagship product Nevisense assists physicians in the detection of melanoma at its earliest, most curable stage. Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer and has an almost 100% cure rate if caught early. Further development has led to Nevisense also being used as a tool to assess the skin barrier and inflammation in research. SciBase was founded by Stig Ollmar, Associate Professor at The Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and is FDA Approved in the United States. Nevisense is based on a method called Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), which uses the varying electrical properties of human tissue to categorize cellular structures and thereby detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase is listed on First North Growth Market ("SCIB"). Further information is available at www.scibase.com.

