Prosafe SE: Mandatory notification of trade

Ryan Stewart, Chief Commercial Officer, has on 12 November 2019 purchased 45,000 shares in Prosafe SE at an average price of NOK 4.2565 per share.



Following the transaction, Ryan Stewart owns 45,260 shares in Prosafe SE.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The Company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com



Stavanger, 12 November 2019

Prosafe SE



For further information, please contact:



Jesper K. Andresen, CEO

Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155



Stig H. Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO

Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act







