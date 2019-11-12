Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2019) - PowerBD Solutions Inc. ("PowerBD"), a solution provider focused on next generation big data and super compute technologies, has been implicated by Uniserve Communications Corp. ("Uniserve") in a lawsuit filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Claim"). The Claim alleges that Hashim Mitha, the former President of Uniserve, appropriated a Uniserve crypto-mining project for PowerBD.

PowerBD and Mr. Mitha categorically deny the allegations of wrongdoing in the Claim and will vigorously defend those allegations in court.

PowerBD is committed to facilitating next-generation technologies including blockchain, super compute, and artificial intelligence. "Our team of respected industry experts has been focused on understanding web 3.0 and emerging technologies," said Mr. Mitha, CEO of PowerBD. "We have built a global strategy to support these initiatives while maintaining Canadian data sovereignty as one of our core principles."

