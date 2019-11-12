Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2019) - MLI Marble Lending Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTCQB: MRBLF) ("Marble" or the "Company") is thrilled to be among the winners of the Canadian Lenders Association (CLA) and BMO's Top 25 Leaders in Lending Awards for 2019.

As the voice of Canada's lending ecosystem, the CLA works to advance and elevate all aspects of the industry including innovation, best practice, security, ethics, trust, policy, and advocacy. Winners of the Top 25 Leaders in Lending Awards must adhere to and uphold these values with the highest level of lending in Canada.

"In partnership with the Bank of Montreal, we are excited to continue to celebrate innovation and leadership in Canada's lending sector," says Gary Schwartz, President of the CLA. "Today we announce the 25 individuals and 25 companies that have been nominated by their peers and selected by an expert committee."

The winners of the Leaders in Lending Awards were evaluated based on three criteria including the use of advanced fintech solutions to solve challenges in the lending journey, implementation of new or innovative strategies and business models, and positive outcomes following successful implementation. The CLA's goal was to advocate for improving access to credit for those 7 million Canadians (25%) who do not have access to credit through major banks and traditional lenders.

One company from the list of 25 will be announced as the category winner at the CLA's upcoming Canadian Lenders Summit on November 20th at MaRS, Toronto. The 2019 Tiffany & Co crystal awards will be presented by BMO.

"We are proud and honoured to be among the top 25 leaders in Canada's thriving lending ecosystem," says Karim Nanji, CEO of Marble Financial. "We will continue to push for fintech and credit analysis innovation to meet the changing expectations of consumers and the market while championing all Canadians to improve their credit health and personal financial wellness."

Congratulations to all of the winners of the CLA and BMO 2019 Leaders in Lending Awards.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Karim Nanji, CEO

About Canadian Lenders Association. The CLA supports the growth of companies that are in the business of lending, or providing other means of credit, to small businesses and individuals by non-conventional or innovative means to exchange ideas and explore ways of improving the sector; encourage principled and professional practices by Innovative Lenders; educate the public at large about Innovative Lending; encourage individual potential borrowers to be informed about the appropriateness of Innovative Lending to the borrowers' circumstances; and to advocate on behalf of, and represent the interests of Innovative Lenders.

The CLA promotes transparency and fosters responsible and ethical lending practices. The association supports innovative lending nationally including the technology & business processes that are transforming our financing industry.

To learn more about the CLA, please visit its websites at: www.canadianlenders.org and at www.canadianlenderssummit.com

About MLI Marble Lending Inc. At Marble Financial (CSE: MRBL) (OTCQB: MRBLF) we are a group of forward-thinking financial technology experts that understand Canadian's occasionally need help in achieving longer-term credit health. Through our industry-leading proprietary technology solutions Fast Track Loan, Score Up, and Credit Meds, we guide our customers back to mainstream credit 50% quicker than traditional methods. Since 2016, We are proud to have empowered thousands of Canadians to a positive financial future and continue to establish ourselves as a leader in financial wellness.

For further information, please visit the company's website at www.marblefinancial.ca

