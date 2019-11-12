Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest article that explains how big data can help supermarkets

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005696/en/

Considering the competitive retail landscape, running a grocery chain can be challenging. There are numerous products to manage, many of which spoil quickly, often resulting in wastage of products. With the profit margin for grocery retailers typically ranging between 1% and 2%, careful planning and strong marketing are essential. There are many ways big data and the strategic use of food and beverage analytics solutions can facilitate this by contributing to the bottom line.

Food retailers today are racing to leverage one of the most important weapons in their marketing arsenal 'data'. Request a FREE proposal to learn how our big data analytics solutions can help you make the most out of it.

Big Data in the Food and Beverage Industry: Use Cases

Big data has revolutionized businesses across the globe and the food and beverage industry is no exception. Today, the application of big data in the food and beverage industry is so extensive that it impacts every aspect of the business right from inventory optimization to transport and logistics management.

Analyze customer sentiments Drive in-store sales Maintain food quality Enhance customer loyalty Create personalized marketing messages

According to Quantzig's big data analytics experts, "Big data analytics is the key to unlock insights from your business data, as it empowers you to analyze and integrate all of your data at once to generate the insights needed to drive customer satisfaction and loyalty."

Still skeptic about the use of big data analytics? Talk to our analytics experts and gain expert recommendations on ways to improve campaign effectiveness and marketing efficiency.

Why Choose Quantzig as Your Next Big Data Analytics Solutions Provider?

At Quanztig, we understand the challenges faced by businesses across industries and to skillfully address this issue our big data analytics team has packaged its first-hand experience into an advanced portfolio of big data analytics solutions that make it easier to integrate and analyze data from disparate sources, offering a unified view of organizational data sets. Here are a few more reasons why you should consider collaborating with us:

Domain knowledge and learning-driven mindset

Flexible white box solutions

Agile, robust, and innovative big data analytics models

The staggering volumes of data and the complexities associated with them make it challenging for businesses to analyze data sets and extract meaningful insights. Schedule a FREE demo to learn how our big data analytics solution can help.

Read the complete article for comprehensive insights: http://bit.ly/2q4KsCc

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005696/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us