The adoption of smart toys in the childcare sector is gaining traction with the advent of Internet-connected devices and digital toys. Smart toys and AI-based smart toys not only interact with children through movement or speech but also allow users to download and install bundles from the app store. The preference for these toys is increasing as it helps in improving the academic, motor, and cognitive skills of students. Thus, the increasing demand for smart toys will boost the growth of the educational toys market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of green toys will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Educational Toys Market: Growing Popularity of Green Toys

Many vendors, educators, and parents are opting for eco-friendly educational toys due to growing concerns about the safety of the raw materials used in the educational toys industry. Green toys manufacturers offer sustainable and eco-friendly toys. For instance, Luke's Toy Factory is a start-up that offers eco-friendly educational toys. Thus, with the growing demand for green toys, the market for educational toys is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing popularity of green toys, the emergence of 3D printing in toy manufacturing is another major factor that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Educational Toys Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global educational toys market by product (academic educational toys, cognitive educational toys, motor skills educational toys, and other toys), age group (0-4 years, 4-8 years, and above 8 years), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, however, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to account for the maximum market growth and emerge as the dominating market by 2022. This is due to the economic developments in emerging countries such as China and India.

