KR1 plc - Result of AGM

12 November 2019

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

KR1 plc (NEX:KR1), a leading digital asset investment company, announces that that all the resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.

The Directors of KR1 accept responsibility for this announcement.

