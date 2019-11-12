Anzeige
KR1 plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, November 12

12 November 2019

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

KR1 plc (NEX:KR1), a leading digital asset investment company, announces that that all the resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.

The Directors of KR1 accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

Contact Details:

KR1 plc

Simon Nicol

Tel: 01624 676 716

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Mark Anwyl

Tel: 020 7469 0930


