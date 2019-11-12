Revcontent Earns Mentions From Major Media Outlets With the Help of Newswire

Revcontent, a leading content discovery platform, recently landed earned media mentions in multiple industry outlets with the help of the Newswire team

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / ??With the help of Newswire's industry experts, content discovery platform Revcontent was able to secure earned media mentions in both AdAge and Digiday. Both outlets are highly reputable sources that cover key players and rising trends in a variety of media-related industries.

Known for their specialization in helping advertisers drive highly-engaged audiences and driving revenue for media publishers, Revcontent has established itself as a go-to content discovery platform in the industry. The firm faced the challenge of raising awareness to better compete with larger competitors in the space.

Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Strategists worked diligently with Revcontent to identify key media contacts in the space. From there, Newswire implemented a series of outreach campaigns that resulted in opportunities for Revcontent team members to connect with representatives at both of the aforementioned outlets.

"Newswire is critical in distributing key messages and stories for our brand, and their account management is proactive and knowledgeable when it comes to planning overall narratives, press release timelines, and aligning everything with our internal marketing efforts," said Katherine McDermott, Director of Marketing at Revcontent.

"The in-depth strategy and knowledge of our industry provided by Newswire have landed media coverage which helps to increase our brand awareness."

"Our team has effectively leveraged comprehensive media and marketing communication strategies along with efficient outreach campaigns to get Revcontent the results they were seeking," said Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy.

"The early adopters that joined the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour have all experienced earn media recognition across industry from major media outlets thanks to the network of media connections that we have here at Newswire. Furthermore, the Guided Tour, launched Aug. 24, 2019, is a combination of the assets built by Newswire over the past 12 years that are now delivered as a value-added service of media and marketing campaigns / programs running concurrently so that media outreach is timely and less of a challenge for customers who have experienced the inability to connect in the past."

Newswire provided Revcontent with the ability to foster meaningful relationships with important media contacts in the space. In addition to the earned media mentions that Revcontent received, the company has also been in contact with representatives from other major industry outlets as well.

Newswire customers can now transform 'owned' media (press releases) into the 'Earned Media Advantage'. Using the right strategies, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey to achieve earned media mentions.

To ensure the success of the services, an expert Earned Media Advantage Strategist leads customers through the journey every step of the way. The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Download How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business and discover how to empower your go-to-market strategies with the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, generate greater return on media and marketing communications spend and increased sales.

