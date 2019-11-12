Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on Circle Property (CRC) 12-Nov-2019 / 15:43 GMT/BST London, UK, 12 November 2019 Edison issues outlook on Circle Property (CRC) Circle has issued a trading update ahead of interim results (9 December 2019) detailing continuing leasing progress with existing and recently acquired regional office assets. Active asset management has driven annual accounting returns of more than 20% in each of the three full years since IPO in February 2016. With the outlook for regional offices remaining positive, and with material further asset management opportunities, management expresses confidence for the full year outlook. The continued NAV growth of the past year has not been reflected in the share price, leaving the shares at a c 30% discount to FY20e NAV. Continued leasing progress should support recurring income growth as well as further NAV growth and is a positive indicator for continuance of the progressive dividend policy. Click here [1] to view the full report. Subscribe [2]to Edison's content to receive reports by email. All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website [3]. About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [4]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information please contact Edison: Martyn King, +44(0) 203 077 5745 financials@edisongroup.com [5] Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [6] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group- [7] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [8] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [9] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 910887 12-Nov-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=745dd600e2a400dedca233d5d45cd4ab&application_id=910887&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc4b6da9609a3fa15934b7007f0912b2&application_id=910887&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2d62d350e44141e01d1766d8ed0b3f95&application_id=910887&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=910887&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: mailto:financials@edisongroup.com'subject=Re:%20Palace%20capital 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=910887&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=afe662765000a80ab72afd922939c992&application_id=910887&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 8: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=910887&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 9: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=910887&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2019 10:43 ET (15:43 GMT)