Tulip Launches Checkout Nova - Enabling Retailers to Provide a Seamless Mobile Checkout Experience

With Checkout Nova, store associates can now capture omnichannel transactions from anywhere in the store

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Tulip, a global leader in cloud-based mobile solutions for retail brick & mortar stores, announced the launch of a fully rebuilt mobile point-of-sale solution, along with a number of new features. Checkout Nova's new features include expanded functionality for an omnichannel shopping cart, expanded payment processor integrations, improved order processing, complete order history and refunds, as well as native integration into Salesforce Commerce Cloud. The enhanced features are delivered through a newly designed interface that offers a superior user experience to replace clunky on-premise hardware.

"Designed from the ground up, Checkout Nova represents the culmination of over six years of learning we have had with some of the best retailers in the world," said Ali Asaria, CEO and Founder of Tulip. "We redesigned the entire application on iOS -- a new user interface, new features, and new out of the box connectors to external systems."

"The biggest complaint our customers have with the current point-of-sale solutions in the market, is that they are heavily customized per retailer," said Ali Asaria. "These solutions do not scale and limit a retailer's ability to upgrade."

Checkout Nova is a fully-SaaS based, versionless enterprise mPOS solution that allows Tulip to continuously deliver new functionality and evolve existing features.

"This is just the beginning of our plans for the future of our Checkout product," states Soumya Shukla, Head of Product for Mobile POS, "We are working against a five-year roadmap, in collaboration with some of our biggest customers, to continue investing in the future of this space."

Tulip leads the way for cloud-based retail platform with more than 5 million transactions each month. Paired with Tulip's industry-leading Clienteling App, Tulip customers can continue to deliver intimate and personalized experiences via one-to-one relationships.

Checkout Nova is available to new Tulip customers in November 2019.

About Tulip

Tulip is a mobile application provider focused on empowering workers in retail stores. Partnered with Apple, Tulip's mission is to harness the power of the world's most advanced mobile technology to deliver simple-to-use apps for store associates to look up products, manage customer information, check out shoppers, and communicate with clients. Leading retailers like Mulberry, David Yurman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kate Spade, Coach, Michael Kors and Bonobos use Tulip in their stores to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales and improve customer service. For more information, visit www.tulip.com and follow us @TulipRetail.

For all media inquiries, contact Pouneh Hanafi, VP of Marketing at pouneh.hanafi@tulip.com