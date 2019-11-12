CNLive.com: The Belt & Road Forum for ICT Industry International Cooperation Successfully Held in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / To implement the directives of general secretary Xi Jinping on the Belt and Road construction, the Belt and Road Forum for ICT Industry International Cooperation 2019 was held at Marriott Shanghai Hotel Parkview on November 12th, 2019 as an essential measure for Shanghai to forge a bridgehead serving for the Belt and Road. The Forum was successfully held under the guidance of Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Information, and Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce. It was sponsored by Shanghai IT Service Outsourcing Development Center, China.org.cn, CNlive.com and China Recommendation.

More than 1,000 government leaders, diplomatic envoys, veteran experts, renowned scholars and representatives from industrial, commercial and academic circles from five continents attended the Forum.

With the theme of "ICT Belt and Road Cooperation, Shaping a Brighter Shared Future for Industry", the Belt & Road Forum for ICT Industry International Cooperation key topics for discussion revolved around how to comprehensively enhance the integration and interaction in the Yangtze River Delta region, how to share the new opportunities brought by the Belt and Road construction, and how to amplify complementary advantages and reciprocal development in accelerating the high-quality growth of ICT industry cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative. The core contents of the Forum include supporting the Belt and Road Initiative by the integration of Yangtze River Delta, multi-industrial economic cooperation mode and third-party marketing cooperation. At the Forum, the guests also attended the establishment ceremony of the ICT Belt and Road Union. The Union put forward the establishment of the Belt and Road Shanghai "1+2+X" Business Service System, one single set of the interconnected Information Industry Standard System, two platforms that are the Belt and Road Digital Economy Service Platform and the Information Industry Forum for International Cooperation. Besides, it also suggested to hold X specialized industry-themed activities, all aiming to create an automatically operated service system of "openness, interconnection, communion and co-construction" for enterprises along the Belt and Road, to push the Digital Silk Road construction, to boost cooperation and development of digital economy along the Belt and Road, to draw up relevant standards, norms and guidelines for "digital economy" along the Belt and Road, to deepen cooperation among the members of the Union, and to jointly promote the high quality development of the Belt and Road cooperation.

Li Zhaoxing, former minister of Foreign Affairs for the People's Republic of China; Alexander Mora, former minister of Foreign Trade for the Government of Costa Rica, relevant leaders of Shanghai Municipal Committee and guests from all walks of life addressed at the event. Mr. Brian Jones, chairman of the board of directors of the British Bloor Research International, exchanged experiences from the angle of international cooperation along the Belt and Road. The Forum was also supported by the BRICS Biomed Institution, Jinqiao Administration of Management Committee of China (Shanghai) Free Trade Pilot Area, the Belt and Road International Financial Development Association, FIC Global Advisors, SBA, etc.

Jerry Zhou, the Chairman of the Board and CEO of Huifu Payment Limited, made an in-depth analysis on the digitization evolution and global opportunity for China's payment industry. Qiao Xiuquan, Professor of the State Key Laboratory of Network and Exchange Technology of Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, got warm responses from the whole audience by delivering a speech on the progression and application of global standard of the Medium of the Things. Andrew Forrester, CEO of FIC Global Advisors, and Shang Qingchen, Vice Minister of Information and Technology Research Department of China Service Outsourcing Research Center, Ministry of Commerce, analyzed the new opportunities of the Digital Silk Road from the perspective of foreign and Chinese scholar differently.

In the session of China Welcomes You, local leaders including Ding Guohao, secretary of Party Committee of Jiaxian County, Pingdingshan City, Henan Province; Hu Zhiquan, head of Xiazhou district, Sanmingxia City, Henan Province; Liu Weihong, head of the People's Government of Gaotai County, Zhangye City, Gansu Province; Qu Yong'an, head of Beichuan Qiang Autonomous County, Mianyang City, Sichuan Province; Wang Dongzheng, head of Zhengyang County, Zhumadian City, Henan Province; Wang Guozhong, secretary of Party committee of Mizhi County and deputy mayor of Yulin City, Shaanxi Province; Zuo Huaili, secretary of Party Committee of Yichuan County, Yan'an City, Shaanxi Province, introduced their local characteristics, which was marked as a centerpiece of the Forum.

"Openness, inclusiveness, exchanges and mutual learning" was another highlight of this Forum. Consul-Generals and representatives from countries and regions including Hungary, Czech Republic, Cuba, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Iran and Japan also delivered wonderful speeches respectively. They compared notes further with representatives of participating enterprises, appealing for dialogues with Chinese enterprises dedicated to the Belt and Road, opportunities to share their wisdoms for the Belt and Road, and chances to deepen the multilateral cooperation among countries along the Belt and Road.

The Forum will comply itself with the needs of enterprise integration and development, while continuously expanding its influence and giving free rein to the advantages of platform resources by building the ICT Belt and Road Union, a platform for international exchange and cooperation, to boost enterprises going global jointly, to scale up the market of the Belt and Road, and to tighten cultural and economic ties among all countries in the world. Surprisingly, it furnished guests with portfolios of industrial information, professional opinions and market opportunities in diverse forms, including interactive speech, round table dialogue, and introduction by presentation, and MoT exhibition. The Forum, especially in the bustling on-site negotiation and abutment sessions, increased substantive cooperation among enterprises in professional field of the Belt and Road in the past. As a contributor in including Shanghai in the Belt and Road Initiative of China, it had charted a path for supporting the Belt and Road by the integration of the Yangtze River Delta.

