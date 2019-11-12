Anzeige
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, November 12

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Director Declaration

As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14R, BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification that Jean Matterson, a non-executive director of the Company, has today retired as a non-executive director of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust plc.

Enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098

Date: 12 November 2019


