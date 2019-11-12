Scientists from several German research institutes, as well as South China University of Technology, have set a new efficiency record for an organic PV module. The group demonstrated a 12 cell, 26cm² module with an efficiency of 12.6%. The results have been confirmed by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems.A group of scientists led by the Friedrich Alexander University of Erlangen Nürnberg (FAU) has set a new efficiency record for a prototype organic PV module. The module measures 26.129 cm² and comprises 12 cells connected in series. The module has a fill factor of 95%, open circuit ...

