The board of Kinnevik has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for November 7, 2019, approves an extra distribution through a split redemption so that Kinnevik shareholders will receive one (1) redemption share which will entitle to 0.1372 Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) shares. The scheduled Ex-date is November 13, 2019. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Kinnevik (KINB). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=746145