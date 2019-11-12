Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852009 ISIN: US7170811035 Ticker-Symbol: PFE 
Tradegate
12.11.19
18:29 Uhr
33,600 Euro
+0,100
+0,30 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
PFIZER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PFIZER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,600
33,700
18:48
33,600
33,700
18:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MYLAN
MYLAN NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MYLAN NV16,100+2,55 %
PFIZER INC33,600+0,30 %