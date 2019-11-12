Now's Your Moment: GAC Motor Premieres GN8 Luxury Multi-purpose Vehicle in the Middle East

GAC Motor debuts its star models GN8, GS5, GN6 and Aion S at Dubai International Motor Show

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC Motor held a brand press conference on November 12 at the 2019 Dubai International Motor Show ("the Motor Show") in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Themed "Now's Your Moment", the automaker launched its luxury multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), the GN8 in the Middle East. The launch signals the next phase of GAC Motor's growing expansion within the region as part of its vision to become a world-class brand and a global company.

Mr. Li Xuhang, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Dubai, and guests from distributors, Mr. Samire Gargash, chairman of Gargash group, Mr. Omar Alkazi, CEO of Mutawa Alkazi group, and Mr. Waleed Aljomaih, COO of AAC, and more than 200 people, including journalists have been invited to the press conference.

"The Middle East has always been one of the most important overseas markets for GAC Motor, and we are honored to attend the Dubai International Motor show for the third consecutive time," said Zeng Hebin, General Manager of GAC Motor International Sales Company. "Today, we invite everyone to enjoy the moment with us, together realize our ideal future life."

Leading a royal delegation, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed visited GAC Motor booth to show his welcome. Zeng introduced several star models of GAC Motor to him, including the newly-launched GN8 MPV. After closely observing and personally experiencing the vehicles, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed applauded the models' high quality and advanced design.

Designed to meet family and career travel needs of the new generation of business elites, the GN8 blends elegance with power and durability. The dynamic exterior features four LED headlights, Flying Dynamics 2.0 front grille and high-gloss trims on the front, and vibrant taillights comprised of 152 LEDs in the rear. The ultimate in comfort, the GN8 boasts the most spacious body in its class, measuring 5,066mm by 1,923mm, with a class-rare 3,000mm wheelbase. Meanwhile, the cabin exudes sensuality with a design inspired by luxury yachts, and comes equipped with a large two-piece panoramic sunroof, adjustable LED atmosphere lamps and surround sound technology for a tranquil interior space.

Under the hood, the GN8 houses a GAC second-generation 320T engine, low-inertia and combustion control technology and 6-speed transmission for efficient, robust and eco-friendly performance. Engineered for durability and safety, every aspect is meticulously crafted with exceptional materials, from the premium first-layer leather seats to the high-strength steel structure for passenger protection. The MPV also contains six airbags, smart driving assistance and other industry-leading features for a safe and secure journey.

In line with the Motor Show's theme "buckle up for big surprises", GAC Motor surprised attendees with the debut of the GS5 SUV, GN6 MPV and Aion S pure electric vehicle in the Middle East. Optimised for comfort and performance, the GS5 is designed in line with GAC Motor's concept of the five-vehicle senses -- design, drive, speed, technology and comfort. Equipped with a five-star safety package, versatile seating and AI-enhanced driving system, GN6 is a vehicle designed for the modern family road trip. Meanwhile, GAC's revolutionary Aion S, which makes its debut at international motor shows, fuses ergonomic design with leading smart technologies and offers unparalleled personalisation with over 16,800 customisation options.

As one of the world's most influential auto events, GAC Motor's third appearance in the Motor Show reflects the growing importance of the region as an essential overseas market. To date, GAC Motor has been in collaboration with well-known distributors, such as Gargash Group in UAE, Aljomaih Automotive Company in Saudi Arabia, and Mutawa Alkazi Company in Kuwait, to bring more products to consumers and to increase brand presence in the region. It has just formed a partnership with one of Oman's largest distributors Saud Bahwan recently, adding one more strong partner to its network in the Middle East. In addition, GAC Motor is building its global network in Russia, Southeast Asia, Africa and the Americas.

Moving forward, GAC Motor will continue to accelerate market development in the Middle East. It has just opened a new showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road, UAE, and will launch in Oman on November 13 with the opening of its first showroom in the country. GAC Motor will also open its first regional brand experience centre in Kuwait by the end of this year. At the same time, GAC Motor's Middle East office is underway with plans to begin operating next year to support its expansion in the Middle East.

