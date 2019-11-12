Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist (MGTU LN) Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Nov-2019 / 18:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 40.5883 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1742514 CODE: MGTU LN ISIN: FR0007075494 ISIN: FR0007075494 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MGTU LN Sequence No.: 28645 EQS News ID: 910953 End of Announcement EQS News Service

