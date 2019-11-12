Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (CACX LN) Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Nov-2019 / 18:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 57.7157 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 61527749 CODE: CACX LN ISIN: FR0007052782 ISIN: FR0007052782 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CACX LN Sequence No.: 28642 EQS News ID: 910947 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 12, 2019 12:16 ET (17:16 GMT)