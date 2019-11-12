The path towards automated workflows relies on solid data foundations

The newest systems in Topcon Agriculture's portfolio are designed to offer powerful agronomic insights through real-time monitoring and high-quality data that set the foundations for digital farm management.

The Topcon Liquid Manure Sensing and Control solution senses nitrogen levels. (Photo: Business Wire)

The latest innovation, Yield Monitoring for conveyor-type harvesters, is designed to capture accurate yield data for specialty crops, including potatoes, sugar beets, grapes, onions, and tomatoes. Utilizing load cells, the solution measures, maps, and logs live yield, moisture, and crop contamination to provide powerful agronomic insights. All data can be visualized on Topcon displays and seamlessly uploaded on the Topcon Agriculture Platform (TAP).

"We are bringing precise yield data to the specialty crop market to enable farmers to make informed agronomic decisions," said Antonio Marzia, Topcon Agriculture vice president of Business Solutions. "Our customers can count on this product to be at the frontlines of digital farm management."

The new Liquid Manure Sensing and Control solution is launched as well. It comes from a cooperation with m-u-t GmbH, a leading German company in the field of optical nutrient measurement technology. The sensor detects the level of nitrogen in the liquid manure and allows full compliance with the European/German regulation on fertilization.

"Thanks to our partnership with m-u-t, we are introducing a convincing high-tech product to meet the needs of profitable and sustainable agriculture," said Marzia.

About Topcon Agriculture Group

Topcon Agriculture Group is a division of the Topcon Positioning Group, headquartered in Livermore, California, USA (topconpositioning.com). The global Topcon Agriculture Group (topconagriculture.com) headquarters is located in Turin, Italy, with its North American regional headquarters in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. Topcon Agriculture Group provides advanced IoT connected field and farm management solutions for aftermarket and OEM customers in the agriculture industry, integrating high-precision hardware, software and data to bring efficiency and enhance productivity to every phase of the farming operations Its product lines include Topcon, Digi-Star, RDS Technology, and Norac. Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (7732).

