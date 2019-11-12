A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest customer intelligence success story. The client, a well-known fashion retailer recently moved to an omnichannel model of business in order to keep up with the changing trends in the fashion industry. Despite this, they noticed a constant decline in their profits from online channels and also a dip in footfalls in their brick and mortar stores. They approach our industry experts to leverage our customer intelligence solution and identify where they lacked in keeping their customers hooked on to their brand and understand ways to enhance their profit margins.

"Customer experience and satisfaction have come to the forefront across industries. As such, it is now imperative for companies to create a 360-degree view of their customers to know and respond to them in real-time with a highly personalized approach," says a retail industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business impact of the customer intelligence solution for the fashion retailer

Achieved accurate demand forecasting

Gained inventory intelligence across channels

Personalized brand experience, pricing, and promotions

Improved merchandise planning to suit target consumers

