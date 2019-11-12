Credential Verification Service: Construction, Utility and Energy Companies Boost Safety, Save Time with Fast Way to Check Worker Training in Field

Smartphone Scans ID Card to Show Training

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / Companies in the construction, pipeline, energy, and utility industries reduce accidents by ensuring that only properly trained workers do hazardous jobs. One key is enabling field supervisors to check credentials quickly and reliably.

Hundreds of companies now verify worker training by scanning a bar code printed on the employee's ID card to get an immediate answer. With Credential Verification Service (CVS) cards, it only takes seconds to do this with a phone.

Kokosing Construction Company, which has won many safety awards throughout the years, has used CVS for more than four years.

"It saves us a lot of time and encourages a safety culture," says Kyle Tocheff, an administrator with Kokosing. "If a supervisor or foreman wants to know if the person is certified to run a piece of equipment, they scan it with their smartphone and all of the training comes up."

CVS prints a unique QR code on each employee's photo ID card that gives immediate access to the employee's training records. Supervisors use CVS to:

Ensure that each employee is appropriately trained for the work he or she is assigned

Ensure that each job is assigned to an employee who has the training required to do that job safely

Alert the employee and supervisor when a certification is about to expire

With CVS, the company can easily record every training session and qualification the worker has completed. With its smartphone app, authorized trainers can automatically record attendees upon course completion. The trainer just scans the QR code on the ID card to update the employee's training records, which are stored securely in the cloud. The app also can be used by foremen to track attendance at worksite meetings such as tool-box talks.

Credential Verification Service costs $50 per month plus $15 per month per 100 users. Besides ID cards, CVS also works on silicone wristbands. The firm's credential verification services for safety-crucial industries such as construction, healthcare, energy, and transportation can be ordered at www.credentialverificationservice.com or by contacting CVS at sales@instantcard.net or 888-980-6179.

