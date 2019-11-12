Edisun Power Europe AG: Aktionäre stimmen der ordentlichen Kapitalerhöhung zu EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Edisun Power Europe AG / Schlagwort(e): Kapitalerhöhung Edisun Power Europe AG: Aktionäre stimmen der ordentlichen Kapitalerhöhung zu 12.11.2019 / 19:30 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ad-hoc-Pressemitteilung Zürich, 12. November 2019 Aktionäre stimmen der ordentlichen Kapitalerhöhung zu Anlässlich der heutigen ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung haben die Aktionäre von Edisun Power die vom Verwaltungsrat beantragte ordentliche Kapitalerhöhung mit einer Zustimmung von 99.40% angenommen. Der Verwaltungsrat und das Management bedanken sich bei den Aktionären für die Zustimmung und für das entgegengebrachte Vertrauen. Die Frist für die Ausübung der Bezugsrechte beginnt am 14. November 2019 und endet am 22. November 2019, 12:00 Uhr (MEWZ). Die Bookbuilding-Periode für die Aktienplatzierung dauert vom 14. November bis zum 26. November 2019, 12:00 Uhr (MEWZ). Der Bezugs- respektive Platzierungspreis wird zwischen CHF 120 und CHF 130 liegen und am 26. November 2019 von Edisun Power unter Berücksichtigung der Ausübung der Bezugsrechte sowie des Ergebnisses der Aktienplatzierung festgelegt. Der für das Bezugsangebot massgebende Emissions- und Kotierungsprospekt wird am 13. November 2019 auf der Webseite von Edisun Power publiziert. Indikativer Zeitplan 14. November Bezugsrechtsabgang (Ex-Datum) Beginn Bezugsfrist Beginn 2019 Platzierungsfrist 22. November Ende Bezugsfrist (12:00 Uhr MEWZ) 2019 26. November Ende Platzierungsfrist (12:00 Uhr MEWZ) 2019 27. November Bekanntgabe Resultat sowie Bezugsresp. 2019 Platzierungspreis 28. November Kotierung und erster Handelstag der neuen Namenaktien 2019 an der SIX Swiss Exchange 29. November Lieferung und Zahlung der neuen Namenaktien 2019 Für weitere Informationen Rainer Isenrich, CEO, +41 44 266 61 21, info@edisunpower.com Reto Simmen, CFO, +41 44 266 61 29, info@edisunpower.com Edisun Power Gruppe Als kotierter europäischer Solarstromproduzent finanziert und betreibt die Edisun Power Gruppe Solarstromanlagen in verschiedenen europäischen Ländern. Edisun Power startete ihr Engagement auf diesem Gebiet bereits 1997. Seit September 2008 ist das Unternehmen an der Schweizer Börse kotiert. Edisun Power verfügt bei der Realisierung und beim Kauf sowohl nationaler als auch internationaler Projekte über breite Erfahrung. Aktuell besitzt das Unternehmen 37 Solarstromanlagen in der Schweiz, in Deutschland, Spanien, Frankreich und Italien. Disclaimer This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for shares. This document is not a prospectus within the meaning of Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations, nor is it a listing prospectus as defined in the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange AG or a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction. A decision to invest in securities of Edisun Power Europe AG (the "Company") should be based exclusively on the issue and listing prospectus to be published by the Company for such purpose.