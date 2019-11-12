Blockchain Holdings Ltd.: Blockchain Holdings Closes Strategic Investment in Airbeam

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / Blockchain Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE:BCX) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wishland Properties Limited, has closed on its investment in Airbeam Wireless Technologies Inc. ("Airbeam"), parent company of Airbeam 60Ghz Holdings Ltd. as previously announced on February 27, 2019; consisting of 9,876,191 Class A Voting Common Shares at a price of $0.12 per share for a total investment of $1,185,143.

About Blockchain Holdings Ltd.

Through our proprietary portal BCXdata.com, Blockchain Holdings is developing a suite of services that provide investors and fund managers with unique insights into the growing ecosystem of crypto-assets. BCXdata.com captures and aggregates data from different blockchains, with a purpose of providing users an institutional-grade analysis package that forms the basis for an extended suite of product offerings in the future.

About Airbeam

Airbeam is a leading developer of software and hardware solutions for 5G Small Cells and wireless networks. Airbeam develops ultra-high bandwidth and low latency wireless connectivity solutions based on its proprietary 60GHz chipset. 5G networks will require an order of magnitude more towers than 4G. Most of those new towers come in form of Small Cells, especially in dense urban areas. Airbeam's 60GHz chipset and advanced beamforming antenna technology is the only commercial solution on the market for high bandwidth wireless backhaul connections between Small Cells, eliminating the need for expensive fiber optics and time consuming deployment. Airbeam is planning to use its market leading wireless chipset as an anchor point to establish itself as a leading software and hardware technology driver for 5G Small Cells. Airbeam is forming key partnerships and actively deploying its technology around the world. .

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Blockchain's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to its business plans, and the timing thereof, the completion of Airbeam 60Ghz's purchase of "Airbeam", including the timing thereof, the expected benefits from Airbeam, including with respect to revenue, growth, costs and markets, and the timing thereof, the potential for a new generation of wireless network technologies, the implementation of new applications and the development of new technologies and products. Although Blockchain believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteed of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Blockchain undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

