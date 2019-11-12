Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2019

WKN: A1JKVH ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 
12.11.19
08:02 Uhr
17,600 Euro
-0,100
-0,56 %
12.11.2019 | 22:04
Alkermes' Corporate Presentation to be Webcast at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that its corporate presentation will be webcast live at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. ET (6:15 p.m. GMT) from New York. In addition, Alkermes' corporate presentation will be webcast live at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. GMT (11:00 a.m. ET) from London, U.K. These presentations may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and oncology. The company has a diversified commercial product portfolio and a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction, multiple sclerosis, and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Contact:
Alex Braun
Investor Relations
+1 781 296 8493

Alkermes plc Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg


© 2019 PR Newswire